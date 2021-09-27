 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly Recalls Batch Of Low Blood Sugar Med Due To Health Risk
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 5:57am   Comments
Eli Lilly Recalls Batch Of Low Blood Sugar Med Due To Health Risk
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has recalled one lot of an injectable prescription drug used to treat hypoglycemia, blood glucose levels that have dropped too low, which may occur in people with diabetes treated with insulin.
  • The Company is recalling the lot following a complaint that a vial from this lot of Glucagon, D239382A, expiry date May 10, 2022, was found in liquid form instead of powder form.
  • Glucagon typically comes in a powder form, accompanied by a diluting solution, and should be used immediately after mixing.
  • The product is packaged in a kit containing 1mg of freeze-dried (lyophilized) product in a 3 mL vial and a pre-filled diluent syringe. 
  • The firm's investigation indicates that the liquid in this Glucagon vial could be related to the manufacturing process.
  • "Vials from the affected lot may not work as intended in treating patients with hypoglycemia resulting in persisting hypoglycemia. It could also cause other serious health consequences, such as unconsciousness and seizures," the statement said.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: LLY stock closed at $231.68 on Friday.

