 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 5:53am   Comments
Share:
Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg
  • Frothy rumors about possible M&A discussions at Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) were capped with a Bloomberg report asserting that the Company is potentially in advanced talks for an $11 billion buyout deal.
  • Acceleron stock opened at $136.6 on 20 September and closed at $167.6 on 24 September, almost a jump of 22% during the period.
  • According to people familiar with the matter, Acceleron could be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for about $180 a share in cash, Bloomberg reported. However, Bloomberg was unable to identify any bidders in the deal.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) is one likely bidder, with an 11.5% stake in Acceleron.
  • Bloomberg added a lineup of acquisitive players, including Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
  • Acceleron has gained ground with their PAH drug sotatercept, fronting positive data while their pivotal program is underway. 
  • Related: Ongoing Treatment With Acceleron's Sotatercept Continue To Show Benefit In PAH Patients.
  • The Company is executing its Phase 3 sotatercept development plan for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). 
  • It is also expanding the development of sotatercept into Group 2 pulmonary hypertension, with the CADENCE Phase 2 trial expected to initiate this year. 
  • Price Action: XLRN stock closed at $167.65 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Roche Builds Case For Evrysdi Benefits In Younger Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
WHO Backs Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail As It Calls For Equal Access
AstraZeneca's Enhertu Posts Substantial Clinical Benefit Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer Trials
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Tryst For Pfizer/BioNTech Booster Shot, AbCellera's COVID Antibody Treatment Gets Expanded Use, Protagonist Slapped With Clinical Hold
Biogen Launches High-Dose Spinraza Trial In Evrysdi Treated Patients: What You Need To Know
Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com