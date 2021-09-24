WHO Backs Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail As It Calls For Equal Access
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has supported another COVID-19 therapeutic but urged the related companies and governments to address the high price and limited production of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) antibody combination.
- Related Content: WHO Recommends IL-6 Drugs From Sanofi, Roche For Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients.
- The treatment, called Ronapreve, or REGEN-COV, includes casirivimab and imdevimab.
- UNITAID is negotiating with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), which is currently manufacturing the drug, for lower prices and equitable distribution.
- The agency also urged the firms to transfer tech to help make biosimilars.
- Read Next: FDA Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis.
- Recently, the U.S. ordered additional 1.4 doses of REGEN-COV by January 31.
- Related Link: U.S. Govt Calls For Additional Doses Of Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy.
- Price Action: REGN stock is down 1.86% at $634.47, and RHHBY stock is down 1.11% at $45.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General Best of Benzinga