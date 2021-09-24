 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
  • In a spat between Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) for Lupron (leuprorelin), a Delaware judge has issued a ruling in favor of AbbVie.
  • The new ruling found that Takeda is guilty of breach of contract for failing to supply its partner with the prostate cancer drug.
  • AbbVie claims that Takeda is responsible for supply chain problems that have led to worldwide shortages. 
  • Takeda did not supply AbbVie with enough inventory to fulfill orders from April 2020 until at least March 2021. 106 lots of Lupron had been ordered, with only 41 delivered.
  • AbbVie developed the medicine and distributed it in the U.S and Canada, while Takeda is the drug's sole manufacturer.
  • Glasscock ruled that Takeda failed to maintain the plant in compliance with good manufacturing practices and maintain a safe stock of the drug.
  • Lupron has been in short supply worldwide since 2019 when the company and the FDA discovered "protocol violations" at the plant.
  • Price Action: TAK stock is down 1.46% at $16.90, while ABBV stock is down 0.71% at $106.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
ADHD Drug Developer Cingulate Plans NASDAQ Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com