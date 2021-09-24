AstraZeneca - Merck's Lynparza Delays Disease Progression In Prostate Cancer Patients
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has reported high-level results from the PROpel Phase 3 trial of Lynparza (olaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- The data showed Lynparza plus abiraterone demonstrated improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone as a 1st-line treatment for mCRPC with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) is considered standard of care.
- The trial also showed a trend at this interim analysis towards improved overall survival. However, the data are still immature.
- The safety and tolerability were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine.
- The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
- In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) collaborated to co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza and Koselugo for multiple cancer types.
