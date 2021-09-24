GlycoMimetics' Lead Candidate Data Published In An Online Journal
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has announced that efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 study of uproleselan were published online in the journal BLOOD.
- In the manuscript, scientists highlighted an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD).
- The paper's lead author noted that "the combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in response rate and survival compared to chemotherapy alone."
- The paper also confirms that uproleselan can be safely combined with an intensive salvage chemotherapy regimen without adding toxicity in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed older AML patients.
- Of the 16 evaluable patients, 11 patients (69%) were MRD negative at the end of induction.
- Following treatment with MEC plus uproleselan, 31% of patients (17/54) underwent an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
- Of the 22 patients achieving CR/CRi, 11 (50%) underwent transplants.
- Median overall survival in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed AML patients was 8.8 and 12.6 months, respectively.
- The addition of uproleselan was associated with low rates of oral mucositis.
