GlycoMimetics' Lead Candidate Data Published In An Online Journal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has announced that efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 study of uproleselan were published online in the journal BLOOD
  • In the manuscript, scientists highlighted an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD).
  • The paper's lead author noted that "the combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in response rate and survival compared to chemotherapy alone."
  • The paper also confirms that uproleselan can be safely combined with an intensive salvage chemotherapy regimen without adding toxicity in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed older AML patients.
  • Of the 16 evaluable patients, 11 patients (69%) were MRD negative at the end of induction. 
  • Following treatment with MEC plus uproleselan, 31% of patients (17/54) underwent an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. 
  • Of the 22 patients achieving CR/CRi, 11 (50%) underwent transplants.
  • Median overall survival in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed AML patients was 8.8 and 12.6 months, respectively.
  • The addition of uproleselan was associated with low rates of oral mucositis.
  • Price Action: GLYC stock is down 0.87% at $2.27 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemia Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

