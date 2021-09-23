Stealth Bio Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Parkinson's Animal Studies
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) has presented new data from a study evaluating SBT-272 in a murine model of Parkinson's disease (PD).
- SBT-272 is a mitochondria-targeted product candidate, which is known to cross the blood-brain barrier.
- The data were presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021.
- Systemic daily administration of SBT-272 at two doses significantly protected against the loss of dopaminergic neurons and the aggregation of pathological alpha-synuclein.
- In addition, the higher dose of SBT-272 significantly reduced two different markers of neuroinflammation. Overall, the data demonstrate that SBT-272 has a neuroprotective effect in this model of PD.
- In this study, systemic SBT-272 treatment protected brain mitochondria against damage caused by an ischemic stroke.
- The Company plans to advance SBT-272 in dose-ranging Phase 1 studies early next year in addition to initiating chronic toxicology studies to support Phase 2 initiation.
