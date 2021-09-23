 Skip to main content

Stealth Bio Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Parkinson's Animal Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:13am   Comments
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) has presented new data from a study evaluating SBT-272 in a murine model of Parkinson's disease (PD). 
  • SBT-272 is a mitochondria-targeted product candidate, which is known to cross the blood-brain barrier. 
  • The data were presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021.
  • Systemic daily administration of SBT-272 at two doses significantly protected against the loss of dopaminergic neurons and the aggregation of pathological alpha-synuclein. 
  • In addition, the higher dose of SBT-272 significantly reduced two different markers of neuroinflammation. Overall, the data demonstrate that SBT-272 has a neuroprotective effect in this model of PD.
  • In this study, systemic SBT-272 treatment protected brain mitochondria against damage caused by an ischemic stroke. 
  • The Company plans to advance SBT-272 in dose-ranging Phase 1 studies early next year in addition to initiating chronic toxicology studies to support Phase 2 initiation.
  • Price Action: MITO stock is down 1.37% at $1.44 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical PhaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

