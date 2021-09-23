Incyte, Knight Therapeutics Ink Distribution Pact For Two Cancer Drugs In Latin America
- Knight Therapeutics Inc has acquired exclusive rights from Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) to distribute tafasitamab and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America.
- Related: Incyte's Pemazyre Wins Conditional Approval For Bile Duct Cancer In Canada.
- Under the agreement terms, Incyte will be responsible for developing, manufacturing, and supplying tafasitamab and pemigatinib.
- Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals distributing both medicines in Latin America.
- Tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide, is approved in the U.S and Europe for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).
- Pemigatinib is approved in the U.S., Europe, and Japan for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
- Read Next: Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD.
- Price Action: INCY stock is down 0.10% at $69.52 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Diffuse Large B-Cell LymphomaBiotech News Health Care Contracts General