 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Incyte, Knight Therapeutics Ink Distribution Pact For Two Cancer Drugs In Latin America
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Incyte, Knight Therapeutics Ink Distribution Pact For Two Cancer Drugs In Latin America
  • Knight Therapeutics Inc has acquired exclusive rights from Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) to distribute tafasitamab and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America.
  • Related: Incyte's Pemazyre Wins Conditional Approval For Bile Duct Cancer In Canada.
  • Under the agreement terms, Incyte will be responsible for developing, manufacturing, and supplying tafasitamab and pemigatinib. 
  • Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals distributing both medicines in Latin America.
  • Tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide, is approved in the U.S and Europe for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). 
  • Pemigatinib is approved in the U.S., Europe, and Japan for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. 
  • Read Next: Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD.
  • Price Action: INCY stock is down 0.10% at $69.52 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021
BriaCell's Survival Story Could Mean a Better Chance of Survival for Women Suffering from Breast Cancer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Restricted Authorization For Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Dose, AbCellera Strikes Antibody Licensing Deal, Solid Biosciences Issues DMD Data
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech US Vaccine Contract, Summit Slumps On Adverse Regulatory Feedback, Cerevel CFO Departs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Diffuse Large B-Cell LymphomaBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com