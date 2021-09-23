BioSig's PURE EP Aims to Address Unmet Needs of Afib Patients

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

An estimated 33.5 million individuals worldwide and nearly 2.7 million people in the U.S. live with an often silent, untreated medical issue.

Atrial fibrillation (Afib), an irregular heartbeat, can cause minor symptoms like a “fluttering” feeling in the chest area, nausea, or rapid heartbeat, but also nothing at all. According to the World Health Organization, Afib has now been classified as a serious global health problem. If left untreated, it can lead to blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, and even death.

Typically, the treatments available that hospitals use today are considered to be outdated and expensive. However, one medical technology company, BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM), has developed a more refined solution to this unmet need: PURE EP™, a signal processing platform that helps electrophysiologists see the heart in real-time.

Ending the Reliance on Mixed Signals

Built on the basis of bioelectronic medicine, an up-and-coming field that studies how electrical signals in the body can better diagnose medical conditions The PURE EP System provides the complete cardiac picture by preserving the purity of cardiac signals physicians need to deliver better outcomes. The main features of PURE EP include:

Low noise architecture

Large dynamic range and frequency bandwidth

Preserved signal integrity

Ultra-high resolution of raw cardiac signals

Customizable signal filtering and analysis

The PURE EP™ System offers an enhanced signal analysis that physicians can conduct in real-time during cardiac ablation procedures. Its advanced combination of hardware and software aims to capture the full spectrum of cardiac signals more detecting, showcasing even the smallest of cardiac signals that aren’t captured by the conventional technologies so that better, informed decisions can be made regarding treatment. By addressing the common procedural challenge of properly identifying the precise location of an arrhythmia, PURE EP aims to improve procedural confidence and assurance for physicians and deliver better outcomes to arrhythmia patients.

One of the company’s earlier studies noted that the signals acquired by the PURE EP™ System have provided up to 36% more information compared to traditional measures. In another more recent study that aimed to determine the clinical value of the PURE EP™ signals, they have undergone a rigorous blinded, randomized, review by an independent panel of physicians from multiple medical centers of excellence. The review panel concluded that over 75% of cardiac signals produced by the PURE EP™ were superior to the conventional sources of information. Some of the highest ratings were attributed to the system’s abilities to discern near-field versus far-field signals and identify smaller signals of clinical interest that are critical to the success of the procedure. Multiple physicians have noted that PURE EP has helped them obtain more accurate signals, translating to more efficient and customized treatment. In addition, the technology is compatible with existing EP systems, so no drastic changes need to be made in the laboratory structure.

The Heart of the Matter

The latest software version 4 of PURE EP™ that was deployed in April also allows the physician to customize the analysis based on their research interest, saving files instantly and focusing on visualizing the information that matters most. Noted in studies by the Mayo Clinic, IEEE, the European Society of Cardiology, and the Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management, PURE EP™ is backed by medical powerhouses on its strong value proposition and the commitment to solve a pressing clinical need.

For millions of patients wishing to return to a normal cardiac rhythm, a deciding factor may just be a physician’s ability to visualize that one, small, fractionated heart signal that is disrupting a healthy heart. Thanks to innovators like BioSig Technologies, the chances of that going unnoticed grow smaller and smaller each and every day.