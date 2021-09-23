Valneva Continues To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trials
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K.
- Topline results from the trial, dubbed Cov-Compare, are expected early in Q4 of 2021 and are intended to form the basis for potential regulatory approval in adults.
- Valneva also started to provide boosters to volunteers in its Phase 1/2 VLA2001-201 trial.
- The booster shot will be provided to each volunteer six months after the initial vaccination.
- The planned expansion of the trials will support future approval in further age groups, in addition to adults.
- Valneva shares plunged more than 40% after Britain canceled its contract for about 100 million doses of the Company's vaccine.
- Related Content: Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need To Know.
- "Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract," the Company said in a statement.
- In the statement, Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach added, "We're confident that many countries, and regulators, will want to have the opportunity to consider our inactivated COVID-19 vaccine."
- Price Action: VALN stock is up 7.34% at $33.77 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General