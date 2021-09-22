Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD
- The FDA has approved Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) approved Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
- The approval comes for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with GVHD after the failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy.
- The approval was based on Phase 3 REACH3 study of Jakafi compared to the best available therapy (BAT) for steroid-refractory chronic GVHD after allogeneic stem cell transplantation.
- The primary endpoint of the overall response rate at Week 24 was 49.7% for Jakafi compared to 25.6% for BAT.
- Related: Incyte's Topical JAK Inhibitor Scores FDA Approval For Atopic Dermatitis.
- Despite these back-to-back approvals, Incyte stock has dropped after the FDA added a Boxed Warning to flag Opzelura's safety concerns.
- Warnings include serious infections, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events, and thrombosis, seen with JAK inhibitors for inflammatory conditions.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: INCY stock is down 7.06% at $70.71 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General