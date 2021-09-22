Frequency Therapeutics' New Data Of Hearing Loss Candidate Fails To Impress Investors
- Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) has announced that four additional sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) subjects from its FX-322-111 open-label study achieved statistically significant hearing improvements.
- The patients were evaluated 8 to 12 months following initial dosing.
- Including the five initial responders, a total of nine subjects in the study (n=32) have shown statistically significant improvements in word recognition scores, a key measure of speech perception, at time points between 90 days and one year.
- Of the five subjects with a statistically significant response at day-90, the four who returned for evaluation had scores that remained above their baseline word recognition measures.
- However, they were below the threshold for statistical significance.
- FX-322 is Frequency's lead product candidate for the treatment of acquired SNHL.
- FX-322 is designed to regenerate auditory sensory hair cells located in the inner ear's cochlea and potentially restore hearing in individuals with SNHL.
