Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 11:16am   Comments
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has announced top-line data from a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • Related Content: Cassava CEO Goes Offensive Over Simufilam Data Allegations.
  • The National Institutes of Health-funded study showed ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline in the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of treatment.
  • 68% of study subjects improved on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects improved an average of 6.8 points.
  • An additional 20% of study subjects declined less than 5 points on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects declined an average of 2.5 points.
  • An independent, published meta-analysis of patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease reports an average decline of 5.5 points over 12 months.
  • The drug was well-tolerated. There are no drug-related serious adverse events through the 12-month interim analysis.
  • Simufilam is a small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. 
  • Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer's pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation. 
  • Price Action: SAVA stock is up 3.48% at $51.02 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

