Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has announced top-line data from a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
- The National Institutes of Health-funded study showed ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline in the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of treatment.
- 68% of study subjects improved on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects improved an average of 6.8 points.
- An additional 20% of study subjects declined less than 5 points on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects declined an average of 2.5 points.
- An independent, published meta-analysis of patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease reports an average decline of 5.5 points over 12 months.
- The drug was well-tolerated. There are no drug-related serious adverse events through the 12-month interim analysis.
- Simufilam is a small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain.
- Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer's pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation.
