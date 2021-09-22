Corvus Posts Data From Discontinued Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) has shared data from the Phase 3 mupadolimab COVID-19 trial.
- The data from 40 patients suggested improvement in the primary and key secondary endpoints in patients treated with single doses of mupadolimab at 2mg/kg and 1mg/kg compared to placebo.
- No drug-related adverse events were reported.
- The Company said antiviral responses in the 2mg/kg cohort trended higher across all variants tested, including delta.
- In July, Corvus discontinued the COVID-19 trial, which had planned to enroll approximately 1,000 patients due to positive trends exhibited by COVID-19 vaccines.
- In the 2mg/kg cohort, 93.3% of patients were alive and free from respiratory failure, compared to 85.7% in the 1mg/kg cohort and 81.1% in the placebo.
- In addition, positive trends favoring mupadolimab treatment compared to placebo were seen for time to clinical improvement and hospital discharge.
- Mupadolimab is currently being studied in a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with HPV+ oropharyngeal cancers and non-small cell lung cancers who have failed previous treatment with anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.
- Data from the study will be shared at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in November.
- Price Action: CRVS shares are down 9.38% at $7.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
