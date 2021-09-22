 Skip to main content

US To Donate Additional 500M Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Lower Income Nations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:31am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will provide the U.S. government additional 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The doses at a not-for-profit price will be used for donations to low- and lower-middle-income countries and the organizations that support them. 
  • The expanded agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to the U.S. government for donation to these countries to one billion.
  • Related Link: Cashing COVID-19 Vaccine - AstraZeneca Or Pfizer.
  • Deliveries of the initial 500 million doses began in August 2021, and a total of one billion doses under the expanded agreement are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022. 
  • The current plan is to produce these doses in Pfizer's U.S. facilities in Kalamazoo, MI, Andover, MA, Chesterfield, MO, and McPherson, KS.
  • Overall, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped more than 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. 
  • Citing sources familiar with the issue, Reuters reported that the government would pay some $7 per dose.
  • In June, the Biden administration agreed to buy and donate 500 million doses of the vaccine. Under the terms of that contract, the U.S. will pay Pfizer and BioNTech around $3.5 billion or $7/dose.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.27% at $44.04, and BNTX stock is up 0.10% at $341.7 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by torstensimon from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

