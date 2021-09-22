 Skip to main content

Addex Therapeutics, CMTA Join Forces To Develop Potential Treatment For Rare Neurological Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA), a philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXNhave collaborated to investigate a potential therapy for CMT type 1A (CMT1A).
  • Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) is an inherited neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nerves. 
  • People with this disease experience weakness and wasting (atrophy) of the muscles of the lower legs beginning in adolescence; later, they can also have hand weakness and sensory loss.
  • The primary goal of the collaboration is to evaluate the benefit of Addex's positive allosteric modulators (PAM) targeting the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor in rodent models.
  • The GABAB receptor has previously been shown to be instrumental in controlling the Peripheral Myelin Protein-22 (PMP22) overexpression in a rat model of CMT1A. 
  • Elevated PMP22 is closely associated with the disabling peripheral neuropathy that accompanies CMT1A.
  • Read Next: Addex Therapeutics Starts Mid-Stage Study For Dipraglurant In Parkinson's Associated Dyskinesia
  • Price Action: ADXN shares are up 0.57% at $9.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

