Nektar, Merck Germany, Pfizer Join Forces For Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTRhas entered into a new oncology clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to evaluate the maintenance regimen of NKTR-255 in combination with avelumab in bladder cancer study.
  • The Phase 2 JAVELIN Bladder Medley study will include locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) patients.
  • NKTR-255 is wholly owned by Nektar and is currently being evaluated in two separate clinical studies in both liquid and solid tumors.
  • Avelumab is marketed in the U.S. as Bavencio, is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA and Pfizer.
  • The study will begin enrolling patients in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: NKTR shares are up 4.53% at $17.08 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

