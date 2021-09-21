 Skip to main content

Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAKhave entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for maralixibat in Japan for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA). 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will be responsible for regulatory approval and commercialization of maralixibat in Japan. 
  • Takeda will also be responsible for the development, including conducting clinical studies in cholestatic indications.
  • Mirum has submitted a marketing application to the FDA for maralixibat for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome. 
  • The application is currently under priority review with an FDA decision date of September 29. 
  • Mirum also recently submitted a European application for maralixibat for cholestatic liver disease in patients with ALGS.
  • Price Action: MIRM stock is up 0.95% at $19.18, and TAK stock is up 0.76% at $17.19 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

