Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for maralixibat in Japan for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA).
- Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will be responsible for regulatory approval and commercialization of maralixibat in Japan.
- Takeda will also be responsible for the development, including conducting clinical studies in cholestatic indications.
- Mirum has submitted a marketing application to the FDA for maralixibat for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome.
- The application is currently under priority review with an FDA decision date of September 29.
- Mirum also recently submitted a European application for maralixibat for cholestatic liver disease in patients with ALGS.
- Price Action: MIRM stock is up 0.95% at $19.18, and TAK stock is up 0.76% at $17.19 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
