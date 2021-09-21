 Skip to main content

Oric Pharma To Launch Human Trial For CD73 Inhibitor Program In Q4
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ORIC) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ORIC-533.
  • The Company can now proceed into a first-in-human clinical trial in which ORIC-533 will be tested as a single agent in an undisclosed tumor type not currently known to be under clinical evaluation with any other CD73 inhibitor. 
  • Oric will enroll its first patient in this trial during Q4 of 2021. 
  • During Q4 of 2021, the Company plans to host an R&D event to disclose the tumor indication along with the supporting preclinical rationale and data.
  • ORIC-533 is a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
  • Read Next: Oric Pharma's ORIC-101 Shows Tumor Regression, Prolonged Stable Disease in Multiple Heavily Pretreated Tumors.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ORIC stock is up 4.85% at $25.73 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

