 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Adds Vision Loss Gene Therapy Program Via Arctos Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Novartis Adds Vision Loss Gene Therapy Program Via Arctos Acquisition
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has acquired Arctos Medical, adding a preclinical optogenetics-based AAV gene therapy program and Arctos’ proprietary technology to its ophthalmology portfolio. 
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Related: Why Did Deutsche Bank Downgrade This Big Pharma Stock?
  • Arctos developed its technology as a potential method for treating inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and other diseases that involve photoreceptor loss, such as age-related macular degeneration.
  • Arctos’ proprietary, light-sensitive optogene is delivered to specific retinal cells using gene therapy, thus turning the targeted cells into replacement photoreceptor-like cells.
  • Arctos was initially incubated by +ND Capital and was later supported by Novartis Venture Fund through a Series A financing round led by +ND Capital.
  • Price Action: NVS stock is up 0.81% at $83.47 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

Why Did Deutsche Bank Downgrade This Big Pharma Stock?
Novartis' Kisqali Combo Therapy Extends Survival By One Year In Breast Cancer Patients
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Novartis' Prostate Cancer Therapy Linked To Improved Quality Of Life
Zymeworks' Zanidatamab Aces Mid-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Eye Diseases gene therapyBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com