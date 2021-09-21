 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verrica Pharma Shares Slide After Response Letter From FDA
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Verrica Pharma Shares Slide After Response Letter From FDA
  • The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: VRCA) marketing application seeking approval for VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin disease.
  • The FDA had previously extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the application by three months.
  • Related: Verrica's VP-102 Application Review for Molluscum Contagiosum Delayed till September.
  • The Agency needed additional time to review the information submitted in response to comments regarding the Company's human factors study.
  • According to the CRL, the FDA has identified deficiencies at a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) facility.
  • The issue is not specifically related to the manufacturing of VP-102 but instead raises general quality issues at the facility. 
  • The FDA did not identify any clinical, safety, or product-specific Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) deficiencies related to VP-102.
  • Verrica expects a resolution of the facility's identified deficiencies from the FDA within the next 30 business days. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: VRCA stock is down 26.2% at $8.88 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRCA)

18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com