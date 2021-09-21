Verrica Pharma Shares Slide After Response Letter From FDA
- The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: VRCA) marketing application seeking approval for VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin disease.
- The FDA had previously extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the application by three months.
- The Agency needed additional time to review the information submitted in response to comments regarding the Company's human factors study.
- According to the CRL, the FDA has identified deficiencies at a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) facility.
- The issue is not specifically related to the manufacturing of VP-102 but instead raises general quality issues at the facility.
- The FDA did not identify any clinical, safety, or product-specific Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) deficiencies related to VP-102.
- Verrica expects a resolution of the facility's identified deficiencies from the FDA within the next 30 business days.
- Price Action: VRCA stock is down 26.2% at $8.88 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
