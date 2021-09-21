 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides' Remdesivir-Encapsulated COVID-19 Therapy Shows Encouraging Preclinical Safety Profile
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 6:15am   Comments
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate, thus showing a potential pan-coronavirus cure.
  • Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Beefs Up Its COVID-19 Pipeline With TheraCour Licensing Pact.
  • The Company is currently pursuing two COVID-19 drug candidates.
  • NV-CoV-2 is a nanoviricide drug candidate that does not encapsulate remdesivir. 
  • NV-CoV-2-R is another candidate made up of NV-CoV-2 with remdesivir encapsulated in it. Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD).
  • The animal study showed that almost double the remdesivir remained intact in plasma when given as the encapsulated NV-CoV-2-R form, compared to the standard remdesivir formulation in Sulfobutylether-β-cyclodextrin sodium salt (SBECD), during the first day of dosing. 
  • Additionally, remdesivir accumulation was observed on repeated dosing of NV-CoV-2-R. 
  • After the fifth dose and following the standard remdesivir dosing pattern, the circulating level of remdesivir in plasma was 75% greater in the NV-Cov-2-R group than in the remdesivir group. 
  • The increased intact circulating level did not increase toxicity. 
  • These data demonstrate that the pan-coronavirus nanopviricide drug candidate NV-CoV-2-R minimizes the loss of remdesivir to bodily metabolism. 
  • Price Action: NNVC shares closed 5.72% lower at $3.79 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

