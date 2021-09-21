EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides' Remdesivir-Encapsulated COVID-19 Therapy Shows Encouraging Preclinical Safety Profile
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate, thus showing a potential pan-coronavirus cure.
- The Company is currently pursuing two COVID-19 drug candidates.
- NV-CoV-2 is a nanoviricide drug candidate that does not encapsulate remdesivir.
- NV-CoV-2-R is another candidate made up of NV-CoV-2 with remdesivir encapsulated in it. Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD).
- The animal study showed that almost double the remdesivir remained intact in plasma when given as the encapsulated NV-CoV-2-R form, compared to the standard remdesivir formulation in Sulfobutylether-β-cyclodextrin sodium salt (SBECD), during the first day of dosing.
- Additionally, remdesivir accumulation was observed on repeated dosing of NV-CoV-2-R.
- After the fifth dose and following the standard remdesivir dosing pattern, the circulating level of remdesivir in plasma was 75% greater in the NV-Cov-2-R group than in the remdesivir group.
- The increased intact circulating level did not increase toxicity.
- These data demonstrate that the pan-coronavirus nanopviricide drug candidate NV-CoV-2-R minimizes the loss of remdesivir to bodily metabolism.
- Price Action: NNVC shares closed 5.72% lower at $3.79 on Monday.
