 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Incyte's Pemazyre Wins Conditional Approval For Bile Duct Cancer In Canada
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Incyte's Pemazyre Wins Conditional Approval For Bile Duct Cancer In Canada
  • Health Canada has given conditional approval to Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) to treat cholangiocarcinoma.
  • Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile.
  • The approval covers adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.
  • Pemazyre is a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor.
  • The conditional approval is based on FIGHT-202 study data that resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 35.5% and a median duration of response of 9.1 months.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: INCY stock is up 1.24% at $76.93 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Price Over Earnings Overview: Incyte
FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MorphoSys-Incyte Snag European Nod, Immutep Granted Chinese Patent, Bolt Biotherapeutics Strike Oncology Collaboration
Incyte - MorphoSys's Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Wins European Approval
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com