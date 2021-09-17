 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gritstone Unveils "Off-The-Shelf" Neoantigen Immunotherapy Data In Lung Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Gritstone Unveils "Off-The-Shelf" Neoantigen Immunotherapy Data In Lung Cancer
  • Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTShas announced results with its SLATE v1 product ("off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy).
  • The therapy is in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) intravenous Opdivo (nivolumab) and subcutaneous Yervoy (ipilimumab). The Company has also dosed the first patient in Phase 2 trial of the optimized SLATE v2 product. 
  • SLATE v2 has been engineered to drive a more potent immune response to mutant KRAS neoantigens than were observed with SLATE v1.
  • SLATE v1 exhibited efficacy in patients with NSCLC who had all progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy with molecular responses observed in 3/5 NSCLC patients who were eligible for analysis.
  • Among 6 NSCLC patients, ctDNA responses were observed in 66% of these patients (2/3 eligible for analysis). An unconfirmed radiologic response was observed in one 2nd line patient who had progressed after three months of 1st line chemo-immunotherapy. 
  • One patient who had progressed on prior chemo-immunotherapy after eight months of treatment is nearing completion of 2 years of therapy with persistent ~20% tumor lesion shrinkage. The patient's ctDNA was undetectable throughout the study.
  • The SLATE v2 Phase 2 portion of the study will enroll up to 60 patients with KRAS mutant-driven tumors in total across three cohorts.
  • Price Action: GRTS shares are up 3.69% at $14.04 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + GRTS)

Gritstone Presents Data From Individualized Neoantigen Immunotherapy In Colorectal Cancer
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Tryst For Pfizer/BioNTech Booster Shot, AbCellera's COVID Antibody Treatment Gets Expanded Use, Protagonist Slapped With Clinical Hold
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
These Industries Stand To Benefit From The Infrastructure Bill — And These Companies Are Lobbying Against It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com