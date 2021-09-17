Junshi Biosciences, Coherus Share Toripalimab Survival Data In Esophageal Cancer
- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced interim results from the Phase 3 JUPITER-06 trial.
- The trial is evaluating toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- The results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Conference 2021.
- 514 patients were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo combined with paclitaxel plus cisplatin chemotherapy followed by toripalimab or placebo maintenance.
- At a prespecified interim analysis on March 22, with a median follow-up of 7.4 and 7.3 months in the two arms, there was a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm (HR=0.58).
- A Median OS of 17.0 vs. 11.0 months was observed.
- One-year OS rates were 66.0% vs.43.7% for the toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm, respectively.
- The toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm achieved significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).
- The Companies plan to file a marketing application to the FDA for the indication in 2022.
- Price Action: CHRS stock closed 1.52% higher at $16.03 on Thursday.
