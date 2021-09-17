 Skip to main content

Junshi Biosciences, Coherus Share Toripalimab Survival Data In Esophageal Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 7:39am   Comments
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced interim results from the Phase 3 JUPITER-06 trial.
  • Related: Coherus, Junshi Toripalimab-Chemo Combo Beat Chemo Alone in Late-Stage Nose & Throat Cancer Trial.
  • The trial is evaluating toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). 
  • The results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Conference 2021.
  • 514 patients were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo combined with paclitaxel plus cisplatin chemotherapy followed by toripalimab or placebo maintenance. 
  • At a prespecified interim analysis on March 22, with a median follow-up of 7.4 and 7.3 months in the two arms, there was a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm (HR=0.58).
  • A Median OS of 17.0 vs. 11.0 months was observed.
  • One-year OS rates were 66.0% vs.43.7% for the toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm, respectively.
  • The toripalimab-chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo-chemotherapy arm achieved significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).
  • The Companies plan to file a marketing application to the FDA for the indication in 2022.
  • Related Link: Junshi Biosciences, Coherus Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For Toripalimab In Head & Neck Cancer.
  • Price Action: CHRS stock closed 1.52% higher at $16.03 on Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Esophageal CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

