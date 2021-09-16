 Skip to main content

Biomea Fusion To Start Early-Stage Leukemia Setting Trial With BMF-219
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Biomea Fusion Inc's (NASDAQ: BMEA) Investigational New Drug application to begin a Phase 1 trial of BMF-219, a selective irreversible menin inhibitor.
  • The trial will include adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia, including those with an MLL/KM2TA gene rearrangement or NPM1 mutation.
  • The trial will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile in adult patients.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMEA shares were up 5.64% at $11.23 before the trading was halted during the market session on the last check Thursday.

