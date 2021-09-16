Biomea Fusion To Start Early-Stage Leukemia Setting Trial With BMF-219
- The FDA has signed off Biomea Fusion Inc's (NASDAQ: BMEA) Investigational New Drug application to begin a Phase 1 trial of BMF-219, a selective irreversible menin inhibitor.
- The trial will include adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia, including those with an MLL/KM2TA gene rearrangement or NPM1 mutation.
- The trial will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile in adult patients.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: BMEA shares were up 5.64% at $11.23 before the trading was halted during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General