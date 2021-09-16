 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLAannounced new preliminary data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations. 
  • The data was presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress (ESMO21).
  • Preliminary data showed meaningful clinical activity of AL101 6mg monotherapy with a 70% disease control rate (DCR). Partial responses (PR) were observed in 3 patients, stable disease (SD) was observed in 20 patients (61%).
  • Progressive disease (PD) was observed in 8 patients (24%). In a separate ePoster presentation, Ayala presented new preclinical results evaluating AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies for dual targeting of ACC tumors.
  • AL101 in combination demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition, including regressions, compared to each drug alone, showing significant benefit with dual targeting of Notch and other dysregulated pathways.
  • ACC is a rare malignancy of the secretory glands, including salivary glands.
  • Price Action: AYLA shares are down 9.83% at $12.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYLA)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Ayala Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21Biotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com