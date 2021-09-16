Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLA) announced new preliminary data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations.
- The data was presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress (ESMO21).
- Preliminary data showed meaningful clinical activity of AL101 6mg monotherapy with a 70% disease control rate (DCR). Partial responses (PR) were observed in 3 patients, stable disease (SD) was observed in 20 patients (61%).
- Progressive disease (PD) was observed in 8 patients (24%). In a separate ePoster presentation, Ayala presented new preclinical results evaluating AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies for dual targeting of ACC tumors.
- AL101 in combination demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition, including regressions, compared to each drug alone, showing significant benefit with dual targeting of Notch and other dysregulated pathways.
- ACC is a rare malignancy of the secretory glands, including salivary glands.
- Price Action: AYLA shares are down 9.83% at $12.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
