Gilead Churns Out Additional Trodelvy Data
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies.
- The results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
- The Company said that a sub-analysis from the study showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life over the standard of care (SoC).
- Trodelvy received full FDA approval in April to treat metastatic TNBC patients in the second-line or later, in addition to an accelerated OK in urothelial carcinoma the same month.
- Among the group of 419 total patients, the 236 who were in the drug arm showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements across the board.
- Trodelvy patients saw improvements in global health status, physical functioning, and emotional functioning, compared to those who received SoC of physician's chemotherapy choice.
- Gilead also said it observed significant improvements in symptomatic impact of fatigue, pain, difficulty breathing, and insomnia.
- Only diarrhea was significantly and meaningfully worse with Trodelvy.
