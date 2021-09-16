 Skip to main content

Gilead Churns Out Additional Trodelvy Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILDannounced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies.
  • The results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • The Company said that a sub-analysis from the study showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life over the standard of care (SoC).
  • Trodelvy received full FDA approval in April to treat metastatic TNBC patients in the second-line or later, in addition to an accelerated OK in urothelial carcinoma the same month.
  • Among the group of 419 total patients, the 236 who were in the drug arm showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements across the board. 
  • Trodelvy patients saw improvements in global health status, physical functioning, and emotional functioning, compared to those who received SoC of physician's chemotherapy choice.
  • Gilead also said it observed significant improvements in symptomatic impact of fatigue, pain, difficulty breathing, and insomnia. 
  • Only diarrhea was significantly and meaningfully worse with Trodelvy.
  • Price Action: GILD stock is down 0.68% at $71.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

