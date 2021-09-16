 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BeyondSpring Presents New Plinabulin Data At ESMO Congress
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Share:
BeyondSpring Presents New Plinabulin Data At ESMO Congress
  • BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BYSIannounced new plinabulin data from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) 2021 Congress.
  • Plinabulin combined with G-CSF to prevent CIN is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30. 
  • The data showed that the severe neutropenia endpoint is correlated with clinically meaningful endpoints in a meta-analysis with over 7000 patients.
  • Related Content: BeyondSpring Stock Is Up More than 300%: What You Need To Know?
  • The meta-analysis dataset included data from 36 published world literature in various cancers and chemotherapy and the plinabulin CIN program, including 105 and 106 CIN studies (n=496).
  • Correlations of exponential equations between the rate of febrile neutropenia, duration of severe neutropenia, and absolute neutrophil count nadir were statistically significant.
  • In the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 trial, plinabulin/pegfilgrastim combo therapy had superior efficacy in preventing severe neutropenia versus pegfilgrastim alone (68% vs. 86%).
  • Patients receiving plinabulin and pegfilgrastim recovered to their pre-chemotherapy physical wellbeing levels more rapidly and experienced less deterioration.
  • Price Action: BYSI stock is down 1.65% at $22.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYSI)

BeyondSpring: Q2 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2021
Baird Initiates BeyondSpring With Outperform On Plinabulin Potential
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 NeutropeniaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com