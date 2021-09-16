BWXT Medical, Bayer AG Ink Agreement On Actinium-225
- BWX Technologies Inc's (NYSE: BWXT) subsidiary BWXT Medical Ltd. has agreed with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) to develop Actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply and further partnering opportunities on finished products. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- The companies to broaden their respective commercialization strategies for targeted radionuclide therapies (TRTs) and other products.
- Ac-225 is a radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs), an emerging class of radionuclide therapy for various tumors with a high unmet medical need.
- Bayer's oncology franchise includes six marketed products, including Xofigo and several other TATs in different stages of development.
- The parties plan to finalize the terms of the commercial agreements at a later date.
- Price Action: BWXT shares traded higher by 1.97% at $55.79 on the last check Thursday.
