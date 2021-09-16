Clarus Therapeutics, McGill University Ink Licensing Pact For Rare CoQ10-Associated Conditions
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRXT) and Canada's McGill University have announced licensing agreement whereby Clarus will develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies.
- Coenzyme-Q10 (Ubiquinone) is synthesized in the inner membrane of mitochondria, a cellular organelle whose primary function is to produce the body's chemical energy.
- Deficiencies of CoQ10 can lead to severe multiple organ dysfunctions.
- Under the licensing agreement terms, Clarus will pay McGill a one-time upfront payment of $0.35 million and up to $10.5 million in potential milestone payments.
- Additionally, McGill would be eligible for up to $30 million in potential commercial milestone payments.
- Price Action: CRXT stock is 3.10% higher at $7.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
