Soligenix To Test Synthetic Hypericin In Psoriasis Patients
- Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) says that following the validation of synthetic hypericin's biologic activity, the Company will be expanding the therapy under the research name SGX302 into psoriasis.
- Visible light-activated synthetic hypericin is a photodynamic therapy (PDT) that is expected to avoid much of the long-term risks associated with other PDT treatments.
- Synthetic hypericin is a potent photosensitizer topically applied to skin lesions and taken up by cutaneous T-cells.
- The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of deeper penetration into the skin, potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions.
- The Company plans to start enrollment in the latter part of 2022.
- Price Action: SNGX stock is down 5.91% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
