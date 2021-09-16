 Skip to main content

Soligenix To Test Synthetic Hypericin In Psoriasis Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) says that following the validation of synthetic hypericin's biologic activity, the Company will be expanding the therapy under the research name SGX302 into psoriasis.
  • Visible light-activated synthetic hypericin is a photodynamic therapy (PDT) that is expected to avoid much of the long-term risks associated with other PDT treatments. 
  • Synthetic hypericin is a potent photosensitizer topically applied to skin lesions and taken up by cutaneous T-cells. 
  • The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of deeper penetration into the skin, potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions. 
  • The Company plans to start enrollment in the latter part of 2022. 
  •  Price Action: SNGX stock is down 5.91% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

