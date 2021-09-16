 Skip to main content

AbbVie Submits Upadacitinib Applications In US, Europe For Ulcerative Colitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVhas submitted applications seeking approval for upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg (maintenance dose) and 45 mg (induction dose)) for active ulcerative colitis to FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
  • Related Content: FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know.
  • The applications cover patients who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
  • The applications are supported by data from two Phase 3 induction studies and one maintenance study.
  • In these studies, significantly more patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all secondary endpoints compared to placebo.
  • Related Link: AbbVie, Lilly Atopic Dermatitis Treatments Hit With Further Delays With FDA.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.21% at $107.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs European Medicines Agency ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

