This Home-Based Medical Equipment Company is Showing a Tenacity for Growth
Michael O'Connor  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 16, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash

In the last few years, home-based healthcare and medical technology companies have been experiencing some significant growth and advantages brought about by favorable demographic groups that have had additional risks such as the elderly and those with immune system disorders. The ability to receive medical care and devices in the safety and comfort of their homes can be crucial.

Building a Dynamic Homecare Group

One company that is focused on forging ahead is Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT), an innovative and growth-oriented healthcare company with numerous subsidiaries and services. One of its prime strategies is proactive acquisitions of other companies in the sector to further boost their existing operations and capabilities. 

The most recent move Quipt has made has been the strategic acquisition of a Missouri-based healthcare company and has added 15,000 active patients with the buyout. 

"We continue to focus on strategic acquisitions that help to build our footprint across the United States. The addition of 15,000 patients and 1,500 referring physicians significantly strengthens our overall interconnected healthcare network. The fast-paced expansion in Missouri will serve as a foundation for other new states, where we can grow through economical bolt-on acquisitions that provide us important insurance contracts," said Greg Crawford, chairman and CEO of Quipt.

Instead of forcing competition with a host of other home care organizations, Quipt has made acquiring and leveraging existing companies a powerful part of its toolset, with an entire page on its website dedicated to “sell your business.”  

Quipt seems to have a high level of dedication to the process of expansion and strategic growth across regions and service sectors, which could be further benefited by increasing individual preferences toward ease of care, better home-based options, and more integration with other providers and doctors. 

Are Online and Home-Based Methods Part of the Future of Healthcare?

While there are certainly many things within the healthcare industry that cannot be brought completely online or to a patient’s house, there are a significant amount of things that can. 

There will always be a need for hospitals and dedicated physical hubs for the severely injured and ill. However, numerous solutions already exist for many routine and less resource-intensive aspects of care, especially in the case of longer-term issues. Quipt looks to be a company eager to capitalize on these opportunities and trends.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Partner Content QuiptBiotech News Health Care General

