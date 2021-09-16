Athenex Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive Oral Paclitaxel Data From Solid Tumor Trial
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) announced data presentation from a Phase 1 study evaluating encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with Merck Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced solid malignancies.
- Paclitaxel is one of the most commonly used chemotherapies.
- Related Link: Athenex Issues Update On Oral Paclitaxel Application In Metastatic Breast Cancer.
- Data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021.
- The dose-escalation phase of the study enrolled 21 patients. Activity data were presented on 17 evaluable patients.
- Four patients had a partial response, ten patients had stable disease, and three had progressive disease.
- There were ten non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients enrolled, of which eight were evaluable for response.
- Four patients achieved a partial response, and four patients achieved stable disease.
- All the patients had discontinued previous checkpoint inhibitor therapy due to progressive disease.
- The maximum tolerated dose of the combination was not reached.
- Price Action: ATNX shares are up 1.77% at $3.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas