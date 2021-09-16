 Skip to main content

Exelixis' Cabometyx Combo Trial Shows Benefit In Kidney Cancer Regardless Of Prior Surgery
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Exelixis' Cabometyx Combo Trial Shows Benefit In Kidney Cancer Regardless Of Prior Surgery
  • Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has announced results demonstrating efficacy benefits of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), regardless of prior nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) status.
  • Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).
  • The Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER evaluated Cabometyx combined with Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) versus Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib).
  • At a median follow-up of 23.5 months, in the patient group with prior nephrectomy, the Cabometyx combo showed a median PFS of 19.4 months versus 8.9 months in the sunitinib arm.
  • Median PFS in patients without nephrectomy was 11.3 months versus 7 months.
  • ORR for prior nephrectomy was 60.8% versus 30.5% and without prior nephrectomy was 41.6% vs. 23.2%
  • Complete response for each patient group was (11.3% versus 6.0%) and (5.0 versus 0%) respectively.
  • The duration of response was (22 months vs. 13.8 months) and (17.2 months and 9.9 months).
  • Price Action: EXEL shares closed 1.69% higher at $20.47 on Wednesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Phase 3 Trial renal cell carcinoma

