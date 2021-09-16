Exelixis' Cabometyx Combo Trial Shows Benefit In Kidney Cancer Regardless Of Prior Surgery
- Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has announced results demonstrating efficacy benefits of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), regardless of prior nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) status.
- Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).
- The Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER evaluated Cabometyx combined with Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) versus Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib).
- At a median follow-up of 23.5 months, in the patient group with prior nephrectomy, the Cabometyx combo showed a median PFS of 19.4 months versus 8.9 months in the sunitinib arm.
- Median PFS in patients without nephrectomy was 11.3 months versus 7 months.
- ORR for prior nephrectomy was 60.8% versus 30.5% and without prior nephrectomy was 41.6% vs. 23.2%
- Complete response for each patient group was (11.3% versus 6.0%) and (5.0 versus 0%) respectively.
- The duration of response was (22 months vs. 13.8 months) and (17.2 months and 9.9 months).
