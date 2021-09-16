Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
- The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Exkivity (mobocertinib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) settings.
- The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Exkivity is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations, Takeda says.
- The indication is approved under Accelerated Approval based on Phase 1/2 trial results, which demonstrated clinically meaningful responses with a median duration of response (DoR) of approximately 1.5 years.
- Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- The FDA simultaneously approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's (NYSE: TMO) Oncomine Dx Target Test as an NGS companion diagnostic for Exkivity.
- Price Action: TAK stock closed 1.49% higher at $17.00 on Wednesday.
