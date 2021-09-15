 Skip to main content

Oragenics Launches Animal Study For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Oragenics Launches Animal Study For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  • Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) has initiated a hamster challenge study to evaluate the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Related Content: Oragenics's New Preclinical Data Supports Its Approach For COVID-19 Vaccine Development.
  • The study will provide data for several vaccine formulations, using adjuvants specific for both intranasal and intramuscular routes of administration. 
  • An assessment of cross-neutralization titers against the Wuhan, Beta, and Delta variants of COVID-19 and reduction in the viral load of the Wuhan challenge virus will be used to establish the most promising formulations to advance to human clinical studies. 
  • The study is being conducted by the Company's Canadian collaborator, with results expected in November.
  • Price Action: OGEN stock is down 1.54% at $0.64 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

