Oragenics Launches Animal Study For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) has initiated a hamster challenge study to evaluate the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The study will provide data for several vaccine formulations, using adjuvants specific for both intranasal and intramuscular routes of administration.
- An assessment of cross-neutralization titers against the Wuhan, Beta, and Delta variants of COVID-19 and reduction in the viral load of the Wuhan challenge virus will be used to establish the most promising formulations to advance to human clinical studies.
- The study is being conducted by the Company's Canadian collaborator, with results expected in November.
- Price Action: OGEN stock is down 1.54% at $0.64 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
