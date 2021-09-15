Why Are Indaptus Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Wednesday?
- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of patent allowance to Indaptus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: INDP) platform technology.
- The patent provides broad protection for applying the Company's platform technology alone and in combination with standards of care for the treatment and inhibition of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.
- Single-agent therapeutics derived from the Indaptus platform has produced significantly broader activity than the standard of care treatment in animal models of chronic hepatitis B and HIV infection.
- Previously known as Intec Pharma Ltd, Indaptus merged with Decoy Biosystems Inc and completed a $30 million private placement.
- The Company started trading under the new ticker in August.
- Price Action: INDP stock trading was halted twice before the stock reached 171% higher at $19.20 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
