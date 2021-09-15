 Skip to main content

Why Are Indaptus Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 11:15am   Comments
  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of patent allowance to Indaptus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: INDP) platform technology.
  • The patent provides broad protection for applying the Company's platform technology alone and in combination with standards of care for the treatment and inhibition of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.
  • Single-agent therapeutics derived from the Indaptus platform has produced significantly broader activity than the standard of care treatment in animal models of chronic hepatitis B and HIV infection.
  • Previously known as Intec Pharma Ltd, Indaptus merged with Decoy Biosystems Inc and completed a $30 million private placement.
  • The Company started trading under the new ticker in August.
  • Price Action: INDP stock trading was halted twice before the stock reached 171% higher at $19.20 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

