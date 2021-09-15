 Skip to main content

Magenta Therapeutics' Shares Gain As FDA Signs Off Blood Cancer Candidate To Enter Human Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 11:10am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Magenta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MGTA) IND application for MGTA-117.
  • Related Content: Magenta Therapeutics Stock Drops As FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Candidate IND.
  • The Company expects to open the Phase 1/2 trial in Q4 2021 to evaluate its MGTA-117 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted conditioning program.
  • The Phase 1/2 trial with single-dose escalating cohorts will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of MGTA-117 as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients. 
  • Magenta will continue to engage with the FDA to transition the trial to the intended primary target population of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-eligible AML and MDS patients. 
  • In addition, Magenta has planned gene therapy trial collaborations with Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) and Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) to evaluate MGTA-117 for conditioning gene therapy patients without using non-selective busulfan or other toxic chemotherapies.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MGTA shares are up 9.95% at $6.74 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

