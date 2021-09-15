ObsEva Files US Application For Linzagolix For Uterine Fibroids
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for linzagolix for uterine fibroids.
- Linzagolix is an oral GnRH receptor antagonist.
- The Company believes that if approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist in uterine fibroids with a low dose non-add-back therapy (ABT) option.
- The submission includes 52-week treatment results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (the U.S. only; n=574) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and U.S.; n=535) clinical studies as supportive results from the 76-week post-treatment follow-up study.
- Concurrently, ObsEva is also working closely with the European Medicine Agency (EMA) to achieve marketing approval for Linzagolix.
- CHMP opinion for Linzagolix is expected in Q4 2021.
- Price Action: OBSV stock is up 5.32% at $3.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
