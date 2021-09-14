 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's Ebola Vaccine Built On COVID-19 Tech Shows Durable Benefit
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Johnson & Johnson's Ebola Vaccine Built On COVID-19 Tech Shows Durable Benefit
  • Data from two papers published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases demonstrated that the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Ebola vaccine regimen showed a long-lasting immune response.
  • The regimen, which uses Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) for one shot, and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo) for the next, 56 days later, spurred no safety concerns.
  • J&J said that a booster shot could be administered two years after the initial vaccination, as it showed a strong immune response seven days later.
  • “These peer-reviewed data support the prophylactic use of the Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine regimen to protect people at risk of Ebola, which is essential to our vision of preventing Ebola outbreaks before they can begin,” J&J CSO Paul Stoffels said in a statement.
  • The EBOVAC-Salone study was conducted in Sierra Leone, a region heavily affected by the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak.
  • The study was conducted on healthy children between the ages of 1 and 17, split up into three cohorts.
  • The most common side effect was injection site pain, the Lancet paper said. 
  • The Company said no treatment-related deaths were reported, and the antibody response was observed 21 days after the second dose in 98% of children.
  • The vaccine regimen was approved in Europe in July 2020 and received prequalification from the WHO in April 2021. Earlier this year, outbreaks in Sierra Leone and Guinea caused J&J to announce the donation of 200,000 doses of the jab.
  • Last month, J&J failed its first HIV vaccine trial based on the same vaccine technology used in the COVID-19 shot.
  • Related Content: Johnson & Johnson Stops HIV Vaccine Trial In African Women.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is down 0.59% at $164.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

