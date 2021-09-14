Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer
- Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to develop Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Roche's atezolizumab in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).
- The phase 2 study was designed to test the safety and efficacy of TTFields together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for mPDAC.
- The study will enroll approximately 75 patients with a primary endpoint of disease control rate.
- The secondary endpoints include overall survival, progression-free survival (PFS), one-year survival, objective response rate, PFS at six months, duration of response, and toxicity profile.
- Novocure is the study sponsor, and Roche is providing atezolizumab for the trial.
- Tumor Treating Fields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
- Last week, the FDA granted breakthrough designation to the NovoTTF-200T System, TTFields, to be delivered together with atezolizumab and bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic liver cancer.
- Price Action: NVCR stock closed 1.74% lower at $129.53, while RHHBY closed at $46.31 on Monday.
