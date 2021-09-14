 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are NRx Pharma Shares Moving Higher On Tuesday Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Why Are NRx Pharma Shares Moving Higher On Tuesday Premarket?
  • Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQVhas collaborated with NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) to provide pharmacovigilance services and medical information in preparation for potential regulatory actions.
  • IQVIA will work closely with NRx to support key activities required for emergency use authorization activation for Zyesami in COVID-19, including the pharmacovigilance and medical information programs.
  • Related: NRx Pharma Stock Is Moving Higher On COVID-19 Candidate Data.
  • Price Action: NRXP stock is up 6.90% at $11.73 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQV + NRXP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Where IQVIA Holdings Stands With Analysts
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com