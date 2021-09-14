Why Are NRx Pharma Shares Moving Higher On Tuesday Premarket?
- Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has collaborated with NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) to provide pharmacovigilance services and medical information in preparation for potential regulatory actions.
- IQVIA will work closely with NRx to support key activities required for emergency use authorization activation for Zyesami in COVID-19, including the pharmacovigilance and medical information programs.
- Price Action: NRXP stock is up 6.90% at $11.73 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
