RedHill Biopharma To Test Its Oral Antiviral In COVID-19 Patients In South Africa
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • Regulatory authorities in South Africa have signed off RedHill Biopharma Ltd's (NASDAQ: RDHL) Phase 2/3 study evaluating RHB-107 (upamostat) for non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19. 
  • The study is already ongoing in the U.S., with an expansion of study sites underway to further accelerate recruitment.
  • RHB-107 is an oral antiviral drug candidate that targets human serine proteases that prepare the spike protein for viral entry into target cells. 
  • The 2-part study is designed for dose selection and to evaluate time to a sustained recovery from illness as the primary endpoint. Patients are also tested for specific viral strain.
  • In parallel, top-line results are upcoming from the opaganib global 475-patient Phase 2/3 study in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.
  • Related Content: RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are up 0.25% at $8.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

