Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock increased over 30% premarket as the investors are responding positively ahead of the Company’s presentation of new data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish study.
- The Phase 2a trial is evaluating Leap’s anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with BeiGene Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BGNE) tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
- Data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
- In the primary efficacy analysis, including all patients who received a complete cycle of DKN-01 therapy, the overall response rate (ORR) was 68.2%, with 90% ORR in DKK1-high patients compared to a 56% ORR in DKK1-low patients.
- In the overall intent to treat the population, including those patients who did not receive a full cycle of therapy, the ORR was 60%, with 75% ORR in DKK1-high patients compared to 56% ORR DKK1-low patients.
- Price Action: LPTX shares are up 34.9% at $1.97 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
