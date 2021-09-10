 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Says Strong Safety Data A Must For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Kids
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Says Strong Safety Data A Must For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Kids
  • The FDA said that clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.
  • The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for vaccines in children below 12.
  • Earlier on Friday, Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said it was set to request global approval to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.
  • Related Content: BioNTech Prepares To Launch COVID-19 Shot For 5 to 11-Year-Old
  • "Children are not small adults – and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults," FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a joint statement with the director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.86% at $45.64, BNTX stock is up 0.75% at $354 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

UK Preps Up For 'Mix & Match' COVID-19 Booster Program: FT
8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
BioNTech Prepares To Launch COVID-19 Shot For 5 to11 Year Old: Reuters
ICU Medical Pulls Amino Acid IV Products After Foreign Substances Found In Batch
EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com